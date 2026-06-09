Kerri Mueller

It’s Wildfire Smoke Ready Week!

Missoula County, alongside the whole state of Montana, has declared this week, June 8 to 13, as Wildfire Smoke Ready Week! Wildfire Smoke Ready Week is a week to not only educate about the health impacts of wildfire smoke, but also to remind you to prepare now for wildfire smoke later this summer.

Check out our article in the Missoula Current to learn more about how you can be Wildfire Smoke Ready: https://missoulacurrent.com/climate-wildfire-smoke-3/.

Wondering what this summer may hold for wildfire and smoke in western Montana? Join us tomorrow, June 9th at 6:00pm for the 2026 Wildfire and Smoke Outlook panel discussion at the Missoula Public Library on the fourth floor in the Cooper Rooms.

The forum will also be available via Zoom for those wishing to attend remotely. Register for the Zoom event at this link: http://bit.ly/MTwildfireoutlook.

Learn more about being Wildfire Smoke Ready at MontanaWildfireSmoke.org or stop by the Missoula Public Library (T: 1-3pm, W: 11-2pm, TH: 11-1pm) or either of the Saturday Farmer's markets to chat with us about how you can prepare and stay healthy.

If you or someone you know would like to be added to or removed from the Air Quality Update email list, email airquality@missoulacounty.us.

Kerri Mueller is the air quality specialist at Missoula County.