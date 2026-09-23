Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) One month after announcing its intent to implement impact fees across the district served by Missoula Rural Fire, Missoula County made the move official on Tuesday.

Missoula County in early August approved a resolution authorizing the maximum allowable fee, which represents a one-time sum placed on new development. The fees are collected when a building permit is issued.

“These are one-time fees that help fund infrastructure needed to support new development,” said Karen Hughes, director of planning and development for the county. “These are specifically to support new infrastructure and equipment for the Missoula Rural Fire District.”

Estimates suggested that roughly 31,000 residents currently live within the district. That's expected to increase by more than 5,000 people, or 17% over the next decade, with most of the new construction representing single-family homes.

On the commercial side, jobs within the district are expected to increase by as much as 18,000, marking a 21% increase over the same period. Most of those positions will be within the retail and industrial sectors.

The fees adopted Tuesday can cover certain costs associated with growth. For the fire district, that includes new apparatus, new or relocated fire stations, or replacing an existing fire vehicle. The fees also require the formation of an Impact Fee Advisory Committee.

Deputy Fire Chief Cory Hosens said the fire district's board of trustees unanimously approved the fees in early September.

“We have plenty of infrastructure needs within the fire district. It's an excellent way for growth in part to pay for itself,” he said.