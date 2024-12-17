Missoula airport to log 1 million passengers in record year

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) By the end of the year, Missoula Montana Airport expects to log its one-millionth passenger, and it's working with TSA to ensure the individual is identified in recognition of the milestone.

It would be the first time in the airport's history to reach 1 million passengers.

“We're looking at the possibility this weekend of hitting our millionth passenger heading through the airport,” said deputy airport director Tim Damrow. “We're working to track the data with TSA and their numbers, trying to figure out when we're actually going to hit that point.”

While travel slowed during the Covid outbreak, the airport has already surpassed its pre-pandemic figures. It logged 913,200 passengers last year, surpassing the previews record of 907,700 passengers in 2019.

Over the last five years, service has continued to grow with more flight options and larger aircraft. Sun Country Airlines entered the Missoula market this year with service to Minneapolis while other carriers have restored daily nonstop service to a number of cities.

“November ended with an increase of 11.8% more passengers when compared to last November,” said airport director Brian Ellestad. “This is our tenth month in a row with increases, and the seventh month in a row exceeding our 2019 monthly records.”

Ellestad said that November's increase in Missoula outperformed the U.S. as a whole.

“We're currently tracking our one-millionth customer, which should happen here shortly,” said Ellestad. “Looking forward, we should also have a strong January and February.”

United Airlines has already loaded seasonal daily service to Chicago on the larger Airbus 320. The airport in November landed a federal grant to help the airport court year-round service to the Windy City.

The route will either be filled by United or American Airlines, Ellestad said last month.

“We'll hopefully either get United Airlines or American Airlines to do the route next fall,” he said. “American Airlines did give us a letter of support for the grant application. This will provide more competition and lower airfare for our community.”

The airport next spring also plans to open the new east concourse, expanding the number of gates at the airport to seven, with additional room for ground boarding.