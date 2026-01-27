Missoula city officials on ICE: ‘ We don’t do business that way’

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The federal immigration raids and recent shootings in Minnesota prompted Missoula city officials on Monday to address the local immigration community and local law enforcement tactics.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis said the city values the constitutional rights of its residents and upholds due process for all.

“The Missoula Police Department doesn't have a role in immigration status, and the city's police authority is in the enforcement of city and state laws,” Davis said. “MPD officers don't ask immigration status when interacting with the public.”

Over the past year, the Trump administration has deployed federal agents into a number of cities, allegedly to enforce immigration laws and deport criminals. That enforcement has since turned deadly, leaving two Minnesota residents dead.

Early last year as the activity picked up, Davis convened a meeting with city and county attorneys, immigration experts, law enforcement and the International Rescue Committee. Two meetings have followed and trust and understanding are growing, Davis said.

“It was an opportunity to answer questions and open up a dialogue,” she said. “We did take direction from the experts we met with. We were able to build trust and there is no known ICE activity in Missoula. But the violence is escalating. I'm very proud of the Missoula Police Department's ethical standards.”

Police Chief Mike Colyer expressed concerns with the ICE tactics being used in Minnesota. The federal agency's dwindling reputation reflects poorly on all law enforcement officers, he said.

“From the very highest level, I am concerned that when any group is viewed as being untrustworthy, then any member of that group, regardless of where they work, is lumped into that same stereotype,” he said. “I'm very concerned that that splashes upon our relationship with our community here.”

Colyer also questioned federal agent's use of unmarked vehicles, wearing uniforms without names and, particularly, wearing face coverings to conceal their identity.

Colyer said that's all prohibited by department policy.

“We do not do business in that manner,” he said. “To operate with a veil of secrecy provides confusion and speculation. It impacts trust. It's not good for anybody. When you see those types of tactics being used, we don't use those in Missoula.”

Colyer also drew a distinction behind civil administrative warrants and criminal warrants. The city's officers do play a role in enforcement a criminal warrant signed by a judge. But they do not have a role in civil administrative warrants signed by an ICE agent.

“We have zero officers deputized to enforce Title 8 immigration status,” the chief said. “If you are encountered by someone that you don't reasonably believe to be a police officer doing a legitimate law enforcement function, call 9-1-1. We're the local law enforcement you can trust.”