MPD responds to another downtown shooting, two arrested

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Police Department responded to another downtown shooting early Sunday and arrested two individuals after a brief investigation.

Just after 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the downtown area. An adult male arrived at the Missoula Police Department shortly after with a gunshot wound and multiple bullet strikes to his vehicle.

According to a press release, officers settled on the 200 block of Ryman Street where multiple shell casings were recovered.

“Detectives responded to continue the investigation,” the department stated. “Patrol officers later located another involved male in the 200 block of Woody Street. A vehicle associated with the incident was nearby, and a handgun was recovered as part of the investigation.”

One male was transported to St. Patrick Hospital for treatment. The other male was transported to MPD headquarters to be interviewed by detectives.

“Based on information gathered during the investigation, shots were fired in a busy downtown area with uninvolved pedestrians in the immediate vicinity, which contributed to the criminal endangerment charges,” the department stated.

After consultation with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, both 33-year-old Laurent Mugondozi and 36-year-old Anthony Brodie were charged with attempted homicide and criminal endangerment. Mugondozi was also charged with DUI – his third offense.

The shooting is the second in downtown Missoula. In early December, a 27-year-old man was arrested on several charges stemming from a downtown shooting, also on Ryman Street. He was charged with assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

Anyone with information on the latest shooting is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers at (406) 721-4444.