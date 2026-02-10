Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) As ICE actions fade from the headlines and the Trump administration suggests its illegal immigration sweeps have been successful, the issue of due process and constitutional rights still linger in Missoula.

On Monday night, several members of the public shared opposing views on the city's stance in regard to enforcing judicial warrants but not administrative warrants – and the policies local law enforcement must act under.

“I'm sincerely concerned about the safety of our community, and the willingness on the part of the City Council and the mayor, in cooperating with federal law enforcement agents,” said resident Susan Renault. “If there's a warrant for someone's arrest and they happen to not be a United States' citizen, or they are a United States citizen – I really don't care – I don't want them running around our community.”

Renault, well known for her support of the veteran community and her patriotic show during appropriate holidays, said she lives along the I-90 corridor and sees “a ton of illegal activity happening.”

She believes recent comments by the city suggest it won't willingly work with ICE agents if such agents came to town. However, officials suggest she may have misunderstood the city's approach to the issue.

Others approved the city's position on the issue.

“I really stand behind your not going along with ICE,” said resident Katie Thompson. “It's distributing and people's rights are being violated. There's plenty of bad people out there, but I don't think they're having their due process.”

Last month, in the wake of the second death of a US citizen in Minneapolis at the hands of ICE agents, city officials stated their approach to immigration enforcement and their inability to enforce administrative warrants, which aren't signed by a federal judge.

However, the city does enforce judicial warrants and would engage with federal agents, regardless of the status of the alleged criminal. Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis reiterated that position on Monday.

“Our local law enforcement is committed to uphold state and local laws. But we're not in the business of immigration enforcement. We have not been deputized as much, and we have not signed federal agreements to do us such,” Davis said.

“But we do carry forth justice. If there's a judicial warrant that's issued for someone who has a criminal sanction against them, regardless of their immigration status and no matter if they're a longtime resident, we will move forward with justice for a judicial warrant.”

Missoula Police Chief Mike Colyer stated a similar approach last month when addressing the issue. He also said local law enforcement officers, less rare circumstances, wear clearly identifiable name tags, don't wear masks and don't generally operate unmarked vehicles.

“We have zero officers deputized to enforce Title 8 immigration status,” the chief said. “To operate with a veil of secrecy provides confusion and speculation. It impacts trust. It's not good for anybody. When you see those types of tactics being used, we don't use those in Missoula.”

Davis said the city will continue to uphold one's right to due process and will operate as “a constitutional city.”

“Our law enforcement public safety professionals are here to uphold our public safety, regardless if you're a resident or a guest. We're committed to it being a constitutional city and due process for everyone,” Davis said.