Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The Missoula City Council on Monday night adopted the Pride flag as the official flag of the city, saying it sends a message of inclusivity and pushes back against “bullying” state legislation that regulates the flying of flags and banners.

But opponents of the measure said the resolution was anything but inclusive and it risked ostracizing those whose beliefs are not represented by the rainbow Pride flag and its symbology.

Given recent legislation and the tone of state laws directed toward the LGBTQIA+ community, council member Jenifer Savage described the city's adoption of the Pride flag as an official flag as one of urgency.

“As a mother of a queer kid, the issue of queer visibility is always urgent for me. The Pride flag symbolizes inclusion,” she said. “If we pass this resolution tonight, we'll take a stand against a bill that was only meant to silence marginalized groups. We'll say that every kid is safe here.”

Adopted earlier this year, House Bill 819 spelled out the display of flags and banners on government property including state buildings and grounds, public schools and other government-owned facilities. But the bill also listed exceptions that include the U.S. flag, the official state flag, federally recognized foreign flags, POW/MIA flags and some others.

In listing the “accepted” flags, the bill also states that “no flags or banners may be displayed on state property that represents a political viewpoint, including but not limited to flags or banners regarding a political party, race, sexual orientation, gender or political ideology.”

Supporters of the city's resolution believe the legislation was crafted to specifically suppress the Pride flag and silence the community it represents.

“This bill expressly prescribes what speech is allowed by them saying exactly what speech is not allowed,” said council member Mike Nugent. “By Missoula recognizing this as an official flag, we're bringing some of that speech back. We recognize people. We want people to be able to live their life here in Missoula, and this is the right thing to do.”

The measure adopted in Missoula on Monday night follows similar steps taken by Boise and Salt Lake City after the states of Idaho and Utah banned traditional rainbow Pride flags at schools and government buildings.

Among other things, the local resolution “seeks to memorialize the Pride flag as an official flag … affirming the city's commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the recognition of LGBTQIA+ residents and visitors.”

According to the city, state law allows cities to display flags “officially” adopted by the municipality. Supporters of the Pride flag's adoption as an official flag said it abides by the intention of state law, which notes that “government property should create an inclusive space where everyone feels welcome.”

“The Pride flag is not political, it's a symbol of belonging,” said resident Stacy Hunt. “It doesn't promote a party or a platform. It reflects the truth that queer people live here, work here, raise families here, and deserve to be seen.”

HB 819 hasn't yet been challenged in court. Some opponents of the city's actions on Monday night said the attempt to circumvent state law may also land the city in court.

Other opponents said the city's adoption of the flag runs contrary to its promotion of equity.

“We are a diverse community. We are comprised of people with different racial backgrounds, ethnicity and belief systems,” said resident Sonya Quackenbush. “What you are proposing as the flag of our city is anything but inclusive. It's not inclusive and it's not equitable. There are many facets of our population that aren't represented under the Pride flag.”

As in Utah and Idaho, supporters of such “flag” laws believe they encourage political neutrality by teachers and government employees.

Council members Bob Campbell and Sandra Vasecka didn't voice support for the state law, but they did oppose the local resolution adopting the Pride flag as an official flag.

“There are a lot of ways for an individual to represent what matters to you, without it being an official government stance,” said council member Sandra Vasecka. “Missoula does accept everyone, and I absolutely agree with that. But to do that, to remain neutral and supportive for all of our citizens, we have to just that, remain neutral and uphold public trust by not taking either side.”