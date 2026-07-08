Montana veterans lobby endorses The Montana Plan

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A large veteran-led organization on Wednesday placed its support behind a Montana ballot initiative that would end corporate and dark-money spending in the state's elections.

Veterans for All Voters Montana endorsed I-194, otherwise known as The Montana Plan, saying it would inject trust back into elections and strengthen the state's democratic institutions.

“As a retired Army lieutenant colonel, I learned that trust is the foundation of every successful team, institution, and mission,” said David Oclander of Veterans for All Voters Montana. “Without trust, organizations become fragile. Communities become divided. People stop believing they belong to the same story. Our Constitutional Republic is no different. That is why Veterans for All Voters Montana supports The Montana Plan.”

The Montana Plan would stop corporations, unions and other artificial entities from using treasury funds to support or oppose candidates or ballot measures. Advocates said the measure would also preserve the right of real people to donate, speak, volunteer and participate in politics.

Veterans for All Voters Montana – a cross-partisan organization working to elevate veteran voices – joins a growing bipartisan coalition of reform leaders, good-government advocates and Montanans supporting I-194.

However, the Montana Republican Party this month passed a resolution opposing the initiative. Among other things, party opponents said it would “strip Montana's small, family-owned businesses, organizations and associations of their constitutional First Amendment speech rights.”

Backers of I-194 disagree.

“Montana veterans know what it means to serve something larger than themselves,” said Jeff Mangan of The Montana Plan. “Those who have defended our republic understand that elections should be decided by the people — not by corporate money, dark-money networks, or artificial entities with the power to drown out ordinary voters.”